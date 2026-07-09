Samskip to Demonstrate Liquid Hydrogen Shipping on Oslo-Rotterdam Route

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Samskip’s hydrogen-powered container ships are expected to be delivered next year. Image Credit: Samskip

Shipping firm Samskip has been selected as the demonstration vessel for the EU-funded HyShip project, which aims to advance the use of liquid hydrogen as a marine fuel on the Oslo-Rotterdam route.

The project is designed to help bring zero-emission short-sea shipping closer to commercial operation, Maritime CleanTech said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

Samskip is building two hydrogen-powered container vessels as part of its SeaShuttle project, which will operate between Oslo and Rotterdam.

The demonstration will use the hydrogen-powered vessels that Samskip is already building for the route.

HyShip will integrate onboard liquid hydrogen storage with port bunkering infrastructure, addressing one of the main challenges to wider adoption of hydrogen-powered shipping.

The project will also help establish a green shipping corridor between Oslo and Rotterdam.

Norwegian company LH2 Shipping has joined the project and will develop the onboard hydrogen systems as well as build and operate the bunkering facility for the vessels.

The consortium also includes Maritime CleanTech, LMG Marin France, ETH Zurich, DNV, the University of Strathclyde and several other industry and research partners.

HyShip is supported by the EU's Clean Hydrogen Partnership under the Horizon Europe programme and aims to accelerate the commercial deployment of liquid hydrogen-powered shipping.