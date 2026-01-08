Samskip Picks Norwegian Hydrogen to Power Its Hydrogen-Powered Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two hydrogen fuel cell-powered container ships will operate between Oslo and Rotterdam. Image Credit: Norwegian Hydrogen

Shipping firm Samskip has selected Norwegian Hydrogen as its preferred supplier of green hydrogen to power its two hydrogen-powered container ships currently being built.

The companies signed a memorandum of understanding on December 5, 2025, Norwegian Hydrogen said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The 135 m shortsea container ships are under construction at the Cochin Shipyard in India, with the first vessel expected to be delivered later this year and begin operation in Q2 2027 after completing final hydrogen upgrades in Rotterdam.

The ships, powered by hydrogen fuel cells with a backup diesel generator, will operate between Oslo and Rotterdam.

The hydrogen will be supplied from Norwegian Hydrogen's planned production plant in Rjukan, Norway. The project has received funding from the EU Innovation Fund and support from Norway's Enova fund.

Norwegian Hydrogen said the project has secured renewable electricity access and local approvals, with hydrogen deliveries expected to start in 2028.