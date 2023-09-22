Samskip to Take on Hydrogen-Fuelled Boxships in 2025

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ships are under construction in India. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping firm Samskip is set to take delivery of two new hydrogen-fuelled container ships in 2025.

Engineering firm ABB is set to provide the power, propulsion and automation systems for the two new short-sea vessels, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The 135 m ships are under construction at the Cochin Shipyard in India, with delivery expected in the third and fourth quarters of 2025.

The ships, powered by hydrogen fuel cells with a back-up diesel generator, will operate between Oslo Fjord and Rotterdam.

"ABB is delighted to collaborate with Samskip and Cochin Shipyard Limited on this project which will help to avoid emissions and reduce operational expenses," Juha Koskela, division president of ABB Marine & Ports, said in the statement.

"ABB is at the forefront of shipping's most ambitious plans for decarbonization and setting new standards for green maritime transportation."