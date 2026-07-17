Repsol Announces First Bioethanol Supply to Maersk in Barcelona

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The fuel supply vessel Bahía Candela and the container ship Antonia Maersk during the bunkering operation. Image Credit: Repsol

Energy firm Repsol has completed its first bioethanol bunkering operation for shipping firm A.P Moller-Maersk’s container ship at the Port of Barcelona, Spain.

The company supplied 2,800 mt of bioethanol to the dual-fuel container ship Antonia Maersk, Repsol said in an emailed statement on Friday.

The fuel was delivered by the new hybrid bunker vessel Bahia Candela. During the transfer, the vessel used its battery system, allowing the bunkering operation to be completed without local emissions.

The delivery is the first commercial bioethanol bunkering operation in the Spanish port and one of the first in the Mediterranean.

“ Ethanol is one of several pathways we are pursuing to diversify our future fuel portfolio Emma Mazhari, Maersk

Ship & Bunker had reported this week that Maersk bunkered ethanol on July 9 at APM Terminals Barcelona.

The supply follows Maersk's earlier ethanol trials on the 1,800 TEU feeder vessel Laura Maersk.

The latest operation is the first ethanol trial involving one of the company's larger methanol-capable container ships, with a capacity of 16,000 TEU.

"Following the successful ethanol trials conducted on Laura Maersk, this latest bunkering of Antonia Maersk marks another important step in our efforts to explore scalable low-emission fuel solutions,” Emma Mazhari, Vice President Energy Markets at Maersk, said.

Ethanol is attracting growing interest as an alternative marine fuel alongside methanol as the shipping industry looks for additional low-emission fuel options.

The development comes as interest in bioethanol continues to build. This week, another bioethanol bunkering operation was announced after a CMA CGM dual-fuel container ship was supplied at Brazil's Port of Santos.