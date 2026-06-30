Shell Sees Global LNG Bunker Demand to Reach 27 Million MT by 2035

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm says LNG bunkering is available at 222 locations, compared to 10 in 2016. Image Credit: Shell

Global LNG bunker demand is expected to increase sevenfold to 27 million mt by 2035 as the LNG-fuelled fleet expands, energy firm Shell said in its LNG Outlook 2026 report.

The number of LNG bunkering locations has increased from just 10 ports in 2016 to 222 in 2025, it said in the report published on Tuesday.

The company projects LNG bunker demand to reach around 45 million mt by 2045.

The report also noted that the global LNG-fuelled fleet has expanded from 81 vessels in 2016 to 877 in 2025.

Overall global LNG cargo demand is expected to rise by around 65% from 2025 levels to nearly 700 million mt/year by 2050.

The company expects around 180 million mt/year of new liquefaction capacity to enter the market by 2030, improving LNG availability and supporting growth across sectors.

However, it said further investment in liquefaction projects and import infrastructure will be needed through the 2030s and 2040s to meet rising demand.

Shell also said the recent disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz demonstrated the resilience of the LNG market, with additional North American supply and flexible trade flows helping offset reduced exports from the Middle East.