Shipping Firm Hafnia Appoints New CEO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Søren Steenberg Jensen is appointed as next CEO. Image Credit: Søren / LinkedIn

Tanker shipping company Hafnia has appointed Søren Steenberg Jensen as its next CEO, succeeding Mikael Skov on September 1, 2026.

Skov, who has led the company since its establishment in 2010, will step down as CEO and is set to join Hafnia's board, the firm said in a press release on Tuesday.

Jensen, currently Executive Vice President and Head of Asset Management, has been selected to lead the planned leadership transition. The board said his long involvement in Hafnia's strategy and culture made him the natural successor.

“We thank Mikael for his outstanding leadership and commitment to Hafnia over many years, Andreas Sohmen-Pao, Chairman of Hafnia, said.

"Under his exemplary watch, Hafnia has developed a leading market position with a strong platform and high-quality fleet."

Skov said Hafnia was in a strong position with a clear strategy and expressed confidence that Jensen was the right person to lead the company's next phase of growth.

“My focus will be on continuing our disciplined approach as we raise the ceiling of what Hafnia can deliver through strong commercial execution, operational excellence, digitalization, and a culture of ongoing improvement,” Jensen said.

Last year, commodities firm Cargill and Hafnia launched a marine fuels joint venture, Seascale Energy.