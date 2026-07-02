15 Alternative-Fuelled Vessels Ordered in June with LNG Leading: DNV

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image and data credit: DNV

June saw a total of 15 alternative-capable ships ordered, with LNG leading the orderbook for the month, according to AFI platform numbers from classification society DNV.

LNG-fuelled orders accounted for 10, followed by five LPG/ethane carriers, Kristian Hammer, product manager for AFI and senior consultant at DNV, said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

June orders were still down sharply from 36 in May and 38 in April, but still up from five alternative-capable ships ordered in March.

Two LNG bunker vessels were also ordered in June, bringing the total to seven this year.

A total of 134 alternative-capable ships were ordered in the first six months of this year, down from 155 in the same period last year.

“LNG remains the dominant fuel choice (73 vessels), with most of these orders coming from the container (42) and car carrier (21) segments. LPG/ethane carriers have also seen a strong increase, accounting for 55 orders so far this year,” Hammer said.

Hammer added that 61 LNG-fuelled ships have been delivered so far this year, followed by 38 methanol-fuelled vessels.