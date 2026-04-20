BIMCO Sees Hormuz Uncertainty Despite President Trump's 'Fully Open' Claim

by Ship & Bunker News Team

US forces detained a Iranian-flagged vessel on Sunday. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping industry body BIMCO has highlighted continued uncertainty over safe transit in the Strait of Hormuz despite assurances from US President Donald Trump that the waterway is “fully open”.

President Trump's announcement on April 17 that the Strait of Hormuz is “fully open is inaccurate, Jakob Larsen, chief safety & security officer at BIMCO, said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

“100% credible reports indicate that the status of mine threat in the Traffic Separation Scheme is not fully understood, and that shipping should consider avoidance of the area,” Larsen said.

“In other words, the TSS is NOT declared safe for transit!!”

Separately, reports over the weekend indicated heightened tensions in the region, including an Iranian attack on a tanker attempting to transit the strait and the detention of an Iranian-flagged vessel by US forces.