EPS Reports 530 LNG Bunkering Operations by End-2025

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Alternative fuels accounted for a quarter of its fleet’s bunker fuel consumption last year. Image Credit: EPS

Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) completed a cumulative 530 LNG bunkering operations by the end of 2025.

The bunkering operations have involved more than 2.4 million m3 of LNG since the company began recording the data, according to the company's 2026 ESG report released on Monday.

The report highlighted LNG as a key part of EPS's decarbonisation strategy alongside biofuels, LPG, ethane and future ammonia-fuelled vessels.

The total compares with 304 LNG bunkering operations involving 1.64 million m3 of LNG at the end of 2024. The number of ports where LNG bunkering was carried out also increased to 32 from 25 a year earlier.

According to the report, alternative fuels accounted for 25% of the company's total fuel consumption in 2025.

The use of LNG, LPG, ethane and biofuels reduced emissions by 464,610 mt of CO2e compared with conventional marine fuels, equivalent to around 9% of the company's Scope 1 emissions.

EPS also said its fleet consumed more than 340,000 mt of LNG during the year, alongside bio-LNG, LPG, ethane and biofuels, as it continued to expand its lower-carbon fuel portfolio.

The company said it has invested in LNG as a transition fuel since 2018 and now manages one of the industry's largest dual-fuel fleets.

As of the end of 2025, more than half of its fleet was designed to operate on alternative fuels, including LNG, LPG, ethane and ammonia.