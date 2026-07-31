The new vessel follows Exmar's first ammonia dual-fuel ship delivered earlier this year.

Maritime transportation firm Exmar has taken delivery of its second ammonia dual-fuel midsize gas carrier from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Korea.

The 46,000 m3 vessel, Arlon, will be owned by Exmar France, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Arlon follows its sister ship, Antwerpen, which Exmar took delivery of earlier this year as the world's first oceangoing vessel capable of running on ammonia.

Earlier this month, Ship & Bunker reported that Antwerpen completed its first commercial voyage using ammonia fuel, sailing from China to India.

With ammonia engines now becoming commercially available and shipowners beginning to order vessels, the industry is gradually moving to embrace the fuel.

However, significant work remains to develop bunkering infrastructure, as ammonia is toxic and requires strict safety precautions.

“The vessel meets and exceeds current IMO emissions reduction targets, reducing greenhouse gases by up to 90% compared to conventional ships,” the company said in the post.

The new vessel is the second of the series of four ammonia-fuelled ships.