The deal takes contracted volumes from the HyMet Musel e-methanol project to 60% of planned capacity.

The new deal brings the contracted volumes to 60% of the planned capacity. Image Credit: HyFive

Spanish renewable energy firm HyFive has signed a term sheet to supply 10,000 mt/year of e-methanol to an unnamed customer in the ARA region.

The agreement raises contracted volumes from its planned HyMet Musel project to 60,000 mt/year, equivalent to 60% of the project's planned annual production capacity, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

The latest deal follows HyFive's earlier term sheet covering up to 50% of HyMet Musel's planned output and its recent letter of intent with tank storage operator Evos to explore e-methanol storage and handling at the Port of Rotterdam.

HyFive said the Evos partnership will help establish the downstream infrastructure needed to supply customers in the ARA region, a key European bunkering hub.

HyMet Musel is being developed as a 100,000 mt/year e-methanol production facility at the port of Gijon in Spain.

E-methanol can power methanol dual-fuel ships. While container shipping companies were among the first to adopt methanol as a marine fuel, firms including Maersk and CMA CGM are now also exploring ethanol as an alternative fuel for these vessels.