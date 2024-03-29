BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops for Second Session

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have declined over the past two weeks. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices slipped at most ports on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping for a second consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $1/mt to $663.50/mt on Thursday, reaching the lowest level since March 13. The G20-HSFO Index declined by $1/mt to $526.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index lost $6/mt to $877.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $1.59/bl to $87/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices lost $3/mt to $637.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $3/mt to $600/mt, at Fujairah they rose by $1.50/mt to $646/mt, and at Houston they slipped by $0.50/mt to $652/mt.

The market for Brent crude futures is closed on Friday for a public holiday.