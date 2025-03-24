Xmar Facilitates Over 100,000 MT in Bunker Trades in Less than Six Months

by Ship & Bunker News Team

It is planning to add more features to the platform. Image Credit: Xmar

Xmar, a leading digital bunker trading platform, has facilitated the trade of over 100,000 mt of bunker fuel through more than 200 deals in less than six months.

With a network of over 1,500 verified suppliers across 500 global ports, Xmar connects buyers to competitive bunker fuel offers and expands market access, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The platform simplifies bunker fuel procurement with real-time pricing, transparent terms and flexible credit options.

"This milestone reflects the strong momentum we're building and the value we're delivering to the industry, Christoph Stork, CEO at Xmar, said.

"Our mission is to modernize bunker fuel trading, and hitting 100,000 metric tonnes in such a short time confirms that the market is ready for this change".

Xmar was formed to fix inefficiencies in the bunker fuel supply chain. Its platform helps buyers and suppliers trade more efficiently, securely and transparently.

The company is developing new features to add to the platform.

"With ongoing development of new features and services, the platform aims to provide even greater value to its users, while continuing to expand its global presence," it said.

Xmar recently unveiled an extended credit option, allowing businesses to access up to 90 days of credit.