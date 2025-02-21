BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises for Second Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are on the rise. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at ports around the world on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for a second consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1.50/mt to $598/mt on Thursday, reaching its highest level since February 12.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $0.50/mt to $519/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $8.50/mt to $787/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures climbed by $0.44/bl to $76.48/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices fell by $1/mt to $573.50mt, at Rotterdam they gained $2/mt to $542/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $0.50/mt to $569.50/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $5/mt to $565.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.38/bl from the previous session's close at $76.10/bl as of 8:31 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.86/mt fall on the day in bunker prices.