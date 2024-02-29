BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for Second Session

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index rose to the highest level since February 23 on Wednesday.

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for a second consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $4.50/mt to $662/mt on Wednesday, reaching the highest level since February 23. The G20-HSFO Index advanced by $2.50/mt to $506/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose by $0.50/mt to $878.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.03/bl to $83.68/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $11/mt to $640.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $8.50/mt to $581/mt, at Fujairah they rose by $6.50/mt to $631/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $2.50/mt to $636/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were little changed from the previous session's close at $83.68/bl as of 6:41 AM in London.