BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips to One-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain well below where they started the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Thursday, with average global VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in more than a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $2/mt to $592.50/mt on Thursday, reaching the lowest level since June 6. The G20-HSFO Index lost $2/mt to $490/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $0.50/mt to $769.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $2.47/bl to $75.67/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a mixed trend. At Singapore prices jumped by $7.50/mt to $591.50/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $1/mt to $540.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $1/mt to $572.50/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $11.50/mt to $548.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.23/bl at $75.44/bl as of 9:01 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.73/mt fall in bunker prices.