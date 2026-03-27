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Iran War Adds €340 Million/Day to Shipping's Bunker Bill, Says T&E
US and Israeli forces launched attacked on Iran on February 28. File Image / Pixabay
Pro-green energy group Transport & Environment (T&E) estimates that shipping companies are now paying an additional €340 million per day in bunker fuel costs due to the ongoing Iran conflict affecting energy markets.
Since February 28, the industry has absorbed more than €4.6 billion ($5.3 billion) in extra costs as bunker fuel prices climbed sharply, it said in an email statement on Friday.
T&E adds that VLSFO prices in Singapore have climbed by 223% since the start of 2026, while LNG bunker prices are up 72% since early March.
According to Ship & Bunker data, VLSFO prices in Singapore have fallen from the peak level of $1,120.5% on March 13 to $838.5/mt on March 26 amid speculation that the US and Iran may enter talks to end the conflict.
T&E said the spike underscores the sector’s reliance on conventional marine fuels, with around 99% of the global fleet exposed to market volatility and supply disruptions.
Rising conventional marine fuel prices are also narrowing the gap with e-fuels.
T&E noted that in some locations, the price difference between MGO and e-fuels has fallen to around 5%, bringing them close to parity.
T&E said measures such as electrification, wind-assisted propulsion, and slow steaming could reduce exposure to bunker price shocks, adding that wind technologies alone can cut fuel use by up to 18%.
The organisation urged policymakers to scale up support for e-fuels and strengthen FuelEU Maritime targets to improve resilience and reduce dependence on volatile fuel markets.