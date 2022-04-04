Corvus Energy Marine Hydrogen Fuel Cell System Design Wins DNV Approval

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Corvus's solution involves simplified placement of the fuel cell system within a ship's hull. Image Credit: Corvus Energy

A hydrogen fuel cell system design for ships from Corvus Energy has won the backing of classification society DNV.

DNV has awarded approval in principle to Covus Energy's fuel cell safety system, Corvus said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Corvus's solution involves simplified placement of the fuel cell system within a ship's hull and leaves the surrounding machinery gas-safe under all conditions, the company said.

"We're excited that the inherently gas safe design developed in the project has received approval in principle from DNV, meeting the highest safety standards in the industry," Geir Bjørkeli, CEO of Corvus Energy, said in the statement.

"Hydrogen fuel cells in combination with batteries is a clear path towards powering a clean future for shipping.

"Scalable technology combined with safety and easy integration will help accelerate the transition and make it available to more vessel types."

The H2NOR consortium, backed by Corvus, is seeking to make marine fuel cells commercially available in 2024 after trials next year.