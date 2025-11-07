NSI Bunker Clients Oppose IMO Net-Zero Framework

by Ship & Bunker News Team

An extraordinary session of the IMO's Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) unexpectedly voted to push back its NZF plans by a year in October. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Marine fuel brokerage NSI has said a majority of its clients in a survey opposed the adoption of the IMO's net-zero framework.

The firm has recently surveyed its maritime-industry clients for their views on the IMO's proposed framework - now delayed by at least a year following last month's MEPC meeting - a company representative told Ship & Bunker.

Of the 156 responses received, 76.9% voted to reject the IMO NZF, with 21.8% voting to adopt it and 1.3% expressing no preference.

Breaking down the responses by shipping segment, 80% of the firm's tanker clients voted against the NZF, and 84% of those from dry bulk companies. Stronger support for the deal was seen from the container and passenger shipping segments.

“ We hope these results will be seen as a constructive and vital piece of feedback

"This indicates a broad-based apprehension about the practicality and feasibility of the proposed framework across the entire industry," the company representative said.

"These results are more than just numbers; they are the collective voice of maritime practitioners. They represent the real-world concerns of the owners, operators, and seafarers who will be tasked with implementing these ambitious regulations on the front lines of global trade.

"We hope these results will be seen as a constructive and vital piece of feedback, fostering a more collaborative approach."

An extraordinary session of the IMO's Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) unexpectedly voted to push back its NZF plans by a year in October after significant opposition to its adoption emerged, led by the US.

The deal would have set progressively tougher carbon intensity requirements for marine fuels for the years 2028-2035 and beyond.