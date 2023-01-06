Grimaldi Takes on Bunker-Saving Air Lubrication Systems for Four New PCTCs

The vessels will be the firm's first installations of its systems on PCTCs. Image Credit: Grimaldi Group

Shipping firm Grimaldi Group is set to take on air lubrication systems from Silverstream Technologies for four of its new pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs).

The four 9,000 CEU vessels will by built by China Merchants Heavy Industry (Jiangsu), Silverstream said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

The vessels will be the firm's first installations of its systems on PCTCs.

"The Silverstream® System is now operational on 12 of Grimaldi's in-service vessels, plus two newbuild RoRos in its Eco Class fleet," Silverstream said in the post.

The systems save ships 5-10% in fuel bills by allowing the ship to ride on a bubble of air, reducing the friction between the hull and the surrounding water. The fuel saving also cuts emissions, a key consideration ahead of upcoming GHG regulations for the shipping industry.

The systems have been rapidly growing in popularity in recent years. Last year Silverstream CEO Noah Silberschmidt told Ship & Bunker the company had passed £100 million in total order intake.