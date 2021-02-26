UECC Says Biofuel Consumption Reaches 6,000 MT in 12 Months

by Ship & Bunker News Team

UECC has been using biofuel on board its ro-ro vessel the Autosky for the past 12 months. Image Credit: UECC

Shipping company UECC has used 6,000 mt of biofuel on board one of its car carriers in the past year 'without any issue'.

The company has been continuously consuming biofuel supplied by GoodFuels and produced from feedstocks including used cooking oil in its ship the Autosky over the past 12 months, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

"The switch to these biofuels required little to no technical modifications on the vessel and the fuel has been handled onboard by our expert engineers without any issue," the company said.

The carbon intensity of the ship has dropped by 57.9% in the past two years, from 85.51 g of C02 per tonne-kilometre in 2018 to 35.96 g/mt*km last year, UECC said.