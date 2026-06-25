G2 Ocean Introduces Biofuel Book-and-Claim Service

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Customers can cut scope 3 transport emissions through biofuel-backed emission reduction certificates. Image Credit: G2 Ocean

Maritime transportation firm G2 Ocean has launched an emission reduction certificate (ERC) service that allows customers to buy verified emissions reductions generated through the company's use of biofuels.

The service uses a book-and-claim model, meaning customers can claim emissions reductions without their cargo being carried on a biofuel-powered voyage, the firm said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

It is available to companies looking to reduce their scope 3 transport emissions.

According to G2 Ocean, revenue from certificate sales will be reinvested in additional biofuel voyages, helping create a cost-sharing model for biofuels and narrowing the price gap with conventional marine fuels.

The company said the initiative is intended to help businesses decarbonise their supply chains while supporting wider adoption of lower-emission fuels in shipping.

"With our new service, Emission Reduction Certificates, customers can take immediate action to reduce their transport emissions while supporting the increased use of lower-emission fuels," Arthur English, CEO of G2 Ocean, said.