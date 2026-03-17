Maersk Adjusts Bunker Supply as Gulf Disruption Hits Fuel Flows

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk says it is shifting bunker supply across its network to safeguard operational stability. Image Credit: Maersk

Container shipping firm A.P Moller Maersk has said it is redistributing its bunker supply as disruption in the Middle East begins to impact global fuel flows.

While bunker fuel remains sufficient globally, supply is becoming unevenly distributed, creating challenges for vessel refuelling at key locations, it said in a statement on its website on Friday.

“There is currently sufficient fuel globally, but it is unevenly distributed, Karsten Kildahl, chief commercial officer at Maersk, said.

“As a result, we are making changes to our fuel supply chain and begin moving fuel to ensure our vessels can continue to bunker where needed – and protect the flow of trade.

“Through the redistribution of fuel and additional initiatives to optimise our fuel supply chain, we are securing the longer-term stability of our global ocean network operations.”

The company added that it is shifting bunker supply across its network to safeguard operational stability, signalling early action to mitigate potential shortages at key hubs as the situation evolves.

Maersk is one of the world's largest consumers of bunker fuel. The firm’s fleet consumed 10.8 million mt of bunker fuel in 2025, down by 4.2% from 2024.