Acta Marine Takes Delivery of Dual-Fuel Methanol Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel will be under long-term charter with Vestas. Image Credit: Acta Marine

Rotterdam-based maritime firm Acta Marine has taken delivery of a dual-fuel methanol construction service operation vessel (CSOV).

The Acta Hercules is built at Tersan Shipyard in Turkey and is the second in a series of four vessels, the company said in an email statement on Wednesday.

The vessel will begin a five-year charter with wind turbine maker Vestas, initially working on the Hollandse Kust West project in the Netherlands.

"In line with Acta Marine’s sustainability ambitions, the vessel is equipped with methanol dual-fuel main engines and methanol-ready, supporting the company’s pathway towards lower-emission operations as regulatory and market conditions evolve," the company said.

“The delivery of Acta Hercules, combined with a long-term charter commitment from Vestas, underlines both the strength of our fleet and the confidence of our clients in our organisation and services," Rob Boer, CEO of Acta Marine, said.