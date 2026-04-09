HGK Shipping Installs Econowind Wind Propulsion System on Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The VentoFoils installation was completed in the Port of Harlingen. Image Credit: HGK

German inland shipping firm HGK Shipping has installed a wind propulsion system from Econowind on its vessel.

The vessel, Amadeus Titanium, operated by HGK Shipping subsidiary Amadeus Schiffahrts- und Speditions GmbH, is now fitted with VentoFoils suction wings, HGK said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The VentoFoils installation was completed in the Port of Harlingen within a couple of days.

Econowind claims that the installed wind propulsion system can reduce the vessel’s bunker fuel consumption by around 10%.

The ship is deployed on transport operations for German chemicals producer Covestro, with the upgrade aimed at improving the sustainability of its logistics chain.

The installation reflects growing adoption of wind-assisted propulsion as shipowners seek near-term emissions reductions without major fuel infrastructure changes.