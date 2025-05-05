BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for First Day in Four

Monday May 5, 2025

Bunker prices advanced at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for the first in four consecutive trading sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1.50/mt to $517.50/mt on Friday, having reached its lowest level since April 10 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index sank by $3/mt to $446.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $3/mt to $697/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $0.84/bl to $61.29/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices fell by $2.50/mt to $491/mt, at Rotterdam they jumped by $13/mt to $445/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $10.50/mt to $487/mt, and at Houston they fell by $6.50/mt to $443.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $2.22/bl from the previous session's close at $59.07/bl as of 6:00 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $16.72/mt fall in bunker prices.

