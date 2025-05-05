BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for First Day in Four

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices rallied on Friday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices advanced at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for the first in four consecutive trading sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1.50/mt to $517.50/mt on Friday, having reached its lowest level since April 10 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index sank by $3/mt to $446.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $3/mt to $697/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $0.84/bl to $61.29/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices fell by $2.50/mt to $491/mt, at Rotterdam they jumped by $13/mt to $445/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $10.50/mt to $487/mt, and at Houston they fell by $6.50/mt to $443.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $2.22/bl from the previous session's close at $59.07/bl as of 6:00 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $16.72/mt fall in bunker prices.