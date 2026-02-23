Floating Nuclear Plant Pitched as Near-Term Power Solution for Ports

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Alice Caponiti is the director for regulatory strategy for floating nuclear power plants at Core Power. Image Credit: Core Power

Small modular reactors (SMRs) were highlighted at the International Partnering Forum (IPF) 2026 held in the US this month as a potential source of firm, low-carbon power for ports, offshore wind projects, and coastal industrial sites.

Alice Caponiti, director for regulatory strategy for floating nuclear power plants at Core Power, spoke at a panel discussion in the forum, the maritime nuclear technology firm Core Power said in a statement on its website last week.

She said small modular reactors (SMRs) on floating nuclear power plants could supply firm, low-carbon electricity to ports, offshore wind projects and coastal industry.

Caponiti said the technology could provide round-the-clock power for maritime logistics hubs and offshore infrastructure, helping to address intermittency linked to renewable generation.

The discussion also highlighted shipyard-based serial production of standardised floating units as a way to reduce build times and improve cost certainty compared with traditional onshore nuclear projects.

Panellists pointed to decades of experience with nuclear-powered vessels as a foundation for maritime nuclear deployment and noted recent regulatory progress for non-propulsion nuclear on maritime assets.

Early deployments of floating nuclear platforms are anticipated within the next decade as offshore power demand continues to grow.