BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Climbs to Five-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday May 13, 2025

Bunker prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in more than five weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $5/mt to $531/mt on Monday, reaching its highest level since April 4.

The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $6/mt to $461.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose  by $6.50/mt to $707/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $1.05/bl to $64.96/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $3/mt to $514/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $8/mt to $459/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $10.50/mt to $508.50/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $9.50/mt to $460/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.19/bl from the previous session's close at $64.77/bl as of 7:15 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.43/mt fall in bunker prices.

