BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rallies With Crude

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are advancing with crude. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices rallied at ports around the world on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices following crude futures higher.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1.50/mt to $515/mt on Tuesday, having reached its lowest level since August 2021 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $5.50/mt to $445.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $2/mt to $692.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $1.92/bl to $62.15/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $6/mt to $495/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $7/mt to $446/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $6/mt to $484/mt, and at Houston they were little changed at $437.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.54/bl from the previous session's close at $62.69/bl as of 7:05 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.07/mt rise in bunker prices.