BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Lowest Since December

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday February 28, 2025

Bunker fuel prices declined at ports around the world on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level since the end of last year.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $6/mt to $576/mt on Thursday, reaching its lowest level since December 25.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $0.50/mt to $506.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $2/mt to $773.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $1.51/bl to $74.04/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $11/mt to $531/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $7/mt to $521.50/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $7.50/mt to $534.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $10/mt to $531.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.79/bl from the previous session's close at $73.25/bl as of 10:28 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $5.95/mt fall on the day in bunker prices.

