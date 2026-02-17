Drydocks World Joins LR-Backed Maritime Emissions Reduction Centre

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The centre is advancing work on efficiency technologies, wind propulsion and data-led optimisation.

Dubai-based ship repair firm and part of DP World - Drydocks World has joined the Maritime Emissions Reduction Centre (MERC) as its latest member, expanding the group’s technical capability and international reach.

The yard’s experience in complex retrofits and onboard technology integration will support its work on practical decarbonisation pathways for the existing fleet, Lloyd’s Register Maritime Decarbonisation Hub said in an email statement on Monday.

The centre is advancing studies into energy efficiency technologies, wind-assisted propulsion, alternative auxiliary power systems and data-driven operational optimisation.

The MERC was co-established by the Lloyd’s Register Maritime Decarbonisation Hub and shipowners, including Capital Group, Navios Maritime Partners, Neda Maritime Agency, Star Bulk and Thenamaris, with support from classification society Lloyd’s Register.