Baseblue Appoints Hong Kong-Based CFO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Yip has worked for Baseblue since 2012. Image Credit: Baseblue

Marine fuels firm Baseblue has appointed one of its executives in Hong Kong as its first CFO.

Hong Kong-based Clara Yip has been appointed CFO as of this month, Baseblue said in an emailed statement on Friday.

Yip has worked for Baseblue since 2012.

She had previously worked as a senior financial accountant for Asia Pacific Maritime, and as an auditor for Deloitte.

"Clara has led the creation and growth of our Hong Kong office since 2012 and cemented herself as an integral part of our management team," Lars Nielsen, CEO of Baseblue, said in the statement.

"Baseblue serves an international industry, spanning multiple markets.

"We fully recognise the strength of the depth and diversity of our team to serve our global client base most effectively."