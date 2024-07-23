NYK Installs Wind-Assisted Propulsion System on Bulker Chartered by Cargill

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm installed two 16m VentoFoil vertical wings on board the bulker NBA Magritte at Rotterdam on July 8. Image Credit: NYK

Japanese shipping company NYK has installed a wind-assisted propulsion system on a dry bulk carrier.

The firm installed two 16m VentoFoil vertical wings on board the bulker NBA Magritte at Rotterdam on July 8, it said in a statement on its website. The vessel is on long-term charter to commodities firm Cargill.

The wings can be folded away in 5-6 minutes.

"NBAtlantic will collect data on the propulsion generated by this equipment, as well as meteorological and ocean conditions during navigation, and measure the unit's effectiveness in collaboration with Cargill International Inc. and NYK R&D subsidiary MTI Co., Ltd.," the company said in the statement.

"This initiative is part of NYK's long-term target of net-zero emissions of GHGs by 2050 for the NYK Group's oceangoing businesses.

"The NYK Group will utilize the knowledge gained in this research and development to promote initiatives related to various energy-saving technologies, including the use of wind power."