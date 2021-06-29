Mining Firm Anglo American Completes Biofuel Bunker Trial

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The dry bulk segment is starting to look into alternative fuels. File Image / Pixabay

Mining company Anglo American has completed a trial of biofuel bunkers on board one of its chartered bulkers.

The company tried out a 7% biodiesel blend on board its Capesize ship the Frontier Jacaranda on a voyage from Singapore to South Africa to test its stability when stored and its performance as a fuel, it said in an emailed statement on Friday.

The biodiesel was supplied by Toyota Tsusho Petroleum and blended with conventional fuels at an Alpha Biofuels facility in Singapore.

"Low-emission ocean freight is crucial in driving the long-term sustainability of the maritime industry," Peter Whitcutt, CEO of Anglo American's marketing business, said in the statement.

"Shaping an effective transition requires a comprehensive framework of complementary solutions, in which alternative marine fuels have an important role to play.

"We are partnering with like-minded industry players to improve our understanding of factors likely to impact the future scalability of this solution.

"The success of this trial marks an important step forward in establishing biofuel as a viable option, aligned with circular economic principles.

"These efforts also reinforce our commitment as an organisation to reduce emissions across the entire value chain, as we work towards carbon neutrality across our operations by 2040."

The firm is exploring bringing ammonia-fuelled ships into its fleet, as well as adding more LNG-fuelled tonnage, according to the statement.