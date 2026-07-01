Triton Enters Talks to Acquire Bureau Veritas Fuels Testing Business

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The deal is expected to be completed in early next year. Image Credit: Triton Partners

Investment firm Triton Partners has entered exclusive negotiations to acquire Bureau Veritas' oil, petrochemicals and coal testing and inspection business (BVF).

The transaction, which remains subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2027, Triton Partners said in a press release on Tuesday.

BVF operates 320 sites across 45 countries and employs around 7,400 people, providing testing and inspection services to more than 8,000 customers across the conventional and specialty fuels sector.

Triton said the business is well positioned to benefit from growing global energy trade, increasingly stringent fuel quality requirements and rising demand for independent testing and inspection services.

The private equity firm also said it plans to support BVF's next phase of growth with additional investment, sector expertise and experience in corporate carve-outs.

The acquisition would be Triton's fourth corporate carve-out investment under Triton Fund 6, following Hanab, Keenfinity and MacGregor.