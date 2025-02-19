BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops for Second Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have slipped so far this week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices were mixed in direction at ports around the world on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping slightly overall despite a rise in crude futures.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $0.50/mt to $594.50/mt on Tuesday, reaching its lowest level since February 13.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $1/mt to $514/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $3/mt to $787.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures climbed by $0.62/bl to $75.84/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $2/mt to $570.50mt, at Rotterdam they lost $0.50/mt to $538/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $0.50/mt to $567/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $9/mt to $558/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.25/bl from the previous session's close at $76.09/bl as of 6:56 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.88/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.