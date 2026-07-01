Sonan Energy Panama Hires New Bunker Trader

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cornelius Larsen has joined the firm as bunker trader in Panama as of this month. Image Credit: Sonan Energy Panama

Sonan Energy Panama, the Panamanian unit of Sonan Bunkers, has hired a new bunker trader.

Cornelius Larsen has joined the firm as bunker trader in Panama as of this month, Hernan Ortiz, the company's managing director, said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

Larsen previously worked for Monjasa since August 2022, serving most recently as a bunker trader in its Houston office since August 2025.

"Cornelius is an experienced bunker trader with a strong international background, having worked for one of the world's leading bunker trading companies," Ortiz said.

"Throughout his career, he has developed extensive commercial expertise and built long-standing relationships across the global marine fuel industry, with particular experience in Europe and the Americas through his work in Denmark and Houston."