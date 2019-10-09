LQM: New CEO, New Office as Part of Global Expansion Drive

Daniel Rose, Chief Executive Officer LQM Petroleum Services, LLC. Image Credit: LQM

LQM Petroleum Services (LQM) has hired Daniel Rose as its new CEO to drive a global expansion of the hybrid broker/trader outfit.

Rose has several year's experience within the industry and was most recently Chief Commercial Officer at OceanConnect Marine.

Rose will be based at new offices in the City of London, UK, and already has a number of plans for the group.

This includes positioning its London office to offer credit to its customers in addition to its broking services.

LQM currently has its principal location in Connecticut, US, as well as offices in Texas and Paris, France.

“I would like to build upon the success of the LQM brand in the Americas and scale up LQM’s operations globally. For this reason, we are looking to employ a new team in London, as well as add to existing teams in Connecticut and Texas,” said Rose.

“LQM is truly unique in the industry – it is a broker with real financial strength. By acting as a hybrid broker/trader we can offer price discovery and credit where it is required. This is a key strategic element of LQM’s plans of continuous growth, and we believe that this is a natural step towards realizing a plan of sustainable global growth.”