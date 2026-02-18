Gram Marine Completes Its First Argentina Marine Lubricants Delivery

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has completed its first physical lubricant delivery in San Lorenzo. Image Credit: Gram Marine

Marine lubricants supplier Gram Marine has completed its first physical lubricant delivery in San Lorenzo, Argentina.

The company confirmed the delivery with support from ServiRio and logistics partner LPC, it said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

“Glad to announce the completion of our first physical delivery at San Lorenzo, Argentina," the firm noted.

The move follows the recent launch of a new Argentina hub by Gram Marine and Greece-based lubricant distributor LPC S.A., part of the Motor Oil Hellas Group, to supply Cyclon and AVIN marine lubricants to vessels calling at the country’s ports.

Based in Singapore, Gram Marine is the official reseller of Shell marine lubricant products, according to its website. It supplies lubricants at various ports in Southeast Asia, East & West Africa, South America, and the Caribbean.