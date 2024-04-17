BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Holds Steady as Crude Slips

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday April 17, 2024

Bunker fuel prices were mixed in direction on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices holding steady overall despite this week's modest decline in crude futures.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was little changed at $672.50/mt on Tuesday, after a $0.50/mt gain the previous day. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $1.50/mt to $546/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $4.50/mt to $892/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $0.08/bl to $90.02/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices advanced by $5.50/mt to $653.50/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $5.50/mt to $619/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $10.50/mt to $658/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $10/mt to $636/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.44/bl from the previous session's close at $89.58/bl as of 7:00 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.31/mt fall in bunker prices.

