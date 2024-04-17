BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Holds Steady as Crude Slips

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have seen little overall change over the past week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices were mixed in direction on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices holding steady overall despite this week's modest decline in crude futures.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was little changed at $672.50/mt on Tuesday, after a $0.50/mt gain the previous day. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $1.50/mt to $546/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $4.50/mt to $892/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $0.08/bl to $90.02/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices advanced by $5.50/mt to $653.50/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $5.50/mt to $619/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $10.50/mt to $658/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $10/mt to $636/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.44/bl from the previous session's close at $89.58/bl as of 7:00 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.31/mt fall in bunker prices.