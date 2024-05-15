BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Slips for Second Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are on the decline this week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping for a second consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $0.50/mt to $639.50/mt on Tuesday, adding to the previous session's $5.50/mt drop. The G20-HSFO Index declined by $2/mt to $531.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $1.50/mt to $820/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $0.98/bl to $82.38/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices fell by $3/mt to $624.50/mt, at Rotterdam they slipped by $1/mt to $569.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $2/mt to $625/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $3/mt to $593/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.59/bl from the previous session's close at $82.97/bl as of 6:52 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.44/mt rise in bunker prices.