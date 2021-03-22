Dutch Dredger Orders Fuel-Efficient Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A dredger. File Image / Pixabay.

Dutch shipping firm Van Oord has ordered a cable-laying vessel that will be equipped with "the latest green technologies", according to the company.

The technology to be installed on the ship includes engines able to run on biofuel as well as other, carbon neutral fuels. In addition, the ship's design is focused on achieving low energy consumption with a reduced output of carbon, NOx and SOx.

The ship will be built in Norway and is expected to become operational in 2023.

"These investments are important steps in realising our ambition to become carbon neutral by 2050," the company said in its 2020 report.

Van Oord saw turnover grow but profit fall in 2020. The company booked EUR33 million ($40m) profit on turnover of EUR1.7 billion over the period.