BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Two-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain down on the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices rose at most ports on Wednesday, with average global VLSFO prices advancing to the highest level in two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $3.50/mt to $595/mt on Wednesday, reaching the highest level since May 24. The G20-HSFO Index sank by $0.50/mt to $486/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $1.50/mt to $778.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.66/bl to $76.95/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a positive trend. At Singapore prices jumped by $10.50/mt to $582.50/mt, at Rotterdam they climbed by $7.50/mt to $546.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $8/mt to $567/mt, and at Houston they gained $2/mt to $534.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.19/bl at $77.14/bl as of 8:43 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.43/mt rise in bunker prices.