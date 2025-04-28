BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rallies With Crude

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices rose at the end of the week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly advanced at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices following crude futures higher.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $0.50/mt to $526.50/mt on Friday, having reached its lowest level since April 21 the previous day.

The G20-HSFO Index dropped by $0.50/mt to $461/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $0.50/mt to $712/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.32/bl to $66.87/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $2.50/mt to $504.50/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $1.50/mt to $456/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $2/mt to $496.50/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $7/mt to $476/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.26/bl from the previous session's close at $67.13/bl as of 5:43 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.96/mt rise on the day in bunker prices.