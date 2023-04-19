Fratelli Cosulich to Add Methanol to its Singapore Offer

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Container shipping: demand opportunities. File Image / Pixabay.

Bunker company Fratelli Cosulich is to order methanol bunker barges for its Singapore bunkering operation.

Vessel orders will be made later this year while discussions on green methanol supply are underway, an executive told price reporting agency SP Global Commodity Insights.

"We hope to see some well-defined standards for methanol bunkering in Singapore and significant volumes by 2025," Guido Cardullo, head of business development at the company, said.

Cardullo added that demand for the alternative fuel is taking shape particularly in the box shipping sector with investment in methanol-powered ships coming from some big players.

The company is also planning to supply biofuel in its home port of Genoa later this year, according to Cardullo.