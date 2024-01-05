UK Stance on Ship Emissions Lacks Bite, Says T&E

by Ship & Bunker News Team

UK government: robust policy required. Image Credit / S&B.

The UK's low-emissions policy for its shipping sector lacks bite, according to environmental campaigning group Transport & Environment.

The UK government might 'talk the talk' on the issue but there is little evidence of it 'walking the walk'.

A T&E briefing paper highlights what could be done to put things right.

In essence, the paper says that the absence of market-based measures could be corrected under current legislation.

“ The renewable transport fuel obligation does not oblige marine fuel suppliers to do anything Transport & Environment

Among the holes picked in current UK shipping legislation is a renewable transport fuel obligation that does not oblige marine fuel suppliers to do anything. In addition, there is no price floor for renewable transport fuel certificates.

And the group holds out little hope that the UK's revamped shipping emissions policy (Clean Maritime Plan/Low Carbon Fuels strategy) expected in early 2024 will amount to much. Combining these measures will not deliver an adequate policy response.

T&E wants to see all ships, including domestic and ocean-going vessels, required to comply with an energy greenhouse gas intensity standard. They should also use a minimum amount of renewable fuel of non-biological origin as well as conform to a minimum energy efficiency standard.

"Requiring ships to comply with the regulations creates the necessary signals for both supply and demand, essential to the goal of the demand-generating regulatory framework recommended by T&E."

Only demand generation regulations will make a difference, the paper said.