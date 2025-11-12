Hong Kong Maritime Week 2025: Navigating to a Greener Future

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hong Kong Maritime Week 2025

16 – 22 November 2025

Navigating to a Greener Future

Hong Kong Maritime Week (HKMW) 2025 is set to be the premier event in the international maritime calendar, thereby reinforcing Hong Kong's status as a prime global maritime capital.

HKMW is organised by the Hong Kong Maritime and Port Development Board, with Hong Kong Maritime Museum and Invest Hong Kong as co-organisers. This landmark convention also owes much to the collaboration of industry leaders, government agencies, and professional associations nationally and overseas.

The week-long celebration will bring together stakeholders from across the world to discuss trends, innovations, and the future of the maritime industry. The event reflects Hong Kong's unique position bridging East and West, and its commitment to driving growth, sustainability, and excellence in shipping and port operations.

During a packed week from 16 to 22 November 2025, more than 50 individual conferences, seminars, forums, networking events, educational workshops, and community engagement activities will take place across Hong Kong - Asia's most dynamic city. These events reflect the intent of the organisers to create a highly diverse platform catering to the needs and interests of all members of the broad maritime-related ecosystem.

In curating the programme, emphasis has been placed on green shipping, decarbonisation, and the adoption of sustainable practices to address global environmental challenges. With the maritime industry undergoing rapid digital transformation, other key topics at this year's gathering will highlight smart shipping and the integration of digital technologies in port management.

Why Hong Kong?

Despite the temporary hiatus at the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in the finalisation of its Net-Zero Framework, the shipping industry is forging ahead in its quest to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. HKMW 2025 recognises this central concern of the industry and is ideally placed to address it.

HKMW 2025, will be the first truly international maritime event of scale since the vote to adopt the IMO Net-Zero Framework was deferred in October. It will be the first time and place to gain some sense of the favoured way forward from various experts, industry leaders and government officials on hand at many of the conferences and networking occasions.

For those professionals involved in the energy and bunkering industries, there has never been a more opportune time to attend HKMW. This year's convention plays out against the background of the ongoing realisation of Hong Kong's extraordinary ambition to develop into a leading green maritime fuel bunkering and trading hub.

The pathway to green maritime fuel bunkering and trading

In November 2024, the Government of Hong Kong SAR promulgated its Action Plan on Green Maritime Fuel Bunkering. The first LNG bunkering exercise was completed within three months in early 2025, and there are solid plans for the first green methanol bunkering operation in the near future.

To drive through Hong Kong's transition to a green maritime fuel bunkering centre as efficiently and expeditiously as possible, the Government is offering financial incentives for encouraging pioneer companies to start green maritime fuel bunkering businesses in Hong Kong as soon as possible.

The Hong Kong Marine Department, meanwhile, provides one-stop services, with staunch support and clear guidelines offered to companies interested in setting up green maritime fuel bunkering businesses in Hong Kong.

With the growing demand for green marine fuel bunkering, and the Chinese Mainland's capacity to become a major producer of green maritime fuels, experts are predicting that the region will be a leading force for the supply of green energy for years to come. Hong Kong's commitment to developing a dependable and high quality green marine fuel bunkering centre with a regulatory framework aligned with international standards, means the city is able to build trust and encourage major corporations to invest in shipping's clean future.

Key events with strong green shipping content

Decarbonisation vs. Economic Realities: Balancing Green Shipping and Profitability

Organiser: Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers

Date: 17 November 2025

Time: 5:30 pm–10:00 pm.

Venue: Novotel Century Hong Kong Hotel

World Merchants Maritime Forum 2025

Organisers: Transport and Logistics Bureau of The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, China Merchants Group, Baltic and International Maritime Council, Hong Kong Shipowners Association, International Chamber of Shipping

Date: 17-18 November 2025

Time: Whole Day

Venue: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre

Asian Logistics, Maritime and Aviation Conference

Organiser: Hong Kong Trade Development Council

Date: 17-18 November 2025

Time: Whole Day

Venue: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre

IBIA Annual Convention 2025

Organiser: International Bunker Industry Association

Date: 18-20 November 2025

Time: Whole Day

Venue: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre and Renaissance Harbour View Hotel Hong Kong

From Waste to Wealth: Unlocking Investment Opportunities in Ship Recycling

Organiser: International Maritime Organization

Date: 18 November 2025

Time: 9:30 am–12:30 pm

Venue: Renaissance Harbour View Hotel Hong Kong. .

Seminar on Energy Transition of Shipping

Organiser: IMO Future Fuels and Technology Project (FFT)

Date: 18 November 2025

Time: 1:30 pm–5:00 pm

Venue: Renaissance Harbour View Hotel Hong Kong

6th Annual Capital Link Hong Kong Maritime Forum

Organiser: Capital Link Inc

Date: 18 November 2025

Time: 1:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Venue: Hong Kong Maritime Museum

In addition, many of the events under the themes of Shipping and Maritime, Ship Management, Ship Finance, Port & Logistics, Maritime Technology, Maritime Law & Arbitration, and Marine Insurance will be tackling the advent of the industry's transition as part of their events' programme.

HKMW 2025 is a must-attend for everybody engaged in shipping, logistics, or related sectors, and offers invaluable opportunities for stakeholders to connect, learn, and shape the future of maritime trade.

As the maritime seascape continues to evolve, HKMW 2025 will set the tone for future advancements and collaborations. Participants can expect a dynamic programme that not only celebrates the city's rich maritime heritage, but also looks to the future, embracing new technologies, sustainable solutions, and global connectivity.

Event organisers are reporting high demand for their events, but places are still available for many of the activities.