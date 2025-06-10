BetterSea Hires Former Maersk CCO as Strategic Advisor

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Stephen Schueler has joined BetterSea as strategic advisor and minority shareholder as of this month. Image Credit: BetterSea

Maritime emissions compliance and pooling platform BetterSea has hired a new strategic advisor.

Stephen Schueler has joined BetterSea as strategic advisor and minority shareholder as of this month, the company said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Schueler has served as executive chairman of Enerjen Capital since October 2018 and as executive chairman of Maritime Capital since June 2016.

He worked as chief commercial officer at AP Moller-Maersk from 2013 to 2017, and had worked for Proctor & Gamble from 1988 to 2012.

"With FuelEU Maritime entering into force in 2025, BetterSea has quickly established itself as the premier compliance and pooling platform, enabling shipowners, operators, and fuel providers to collaborate, trade surplus compliance, and make informed decisions," Schueler said in the statement.

"With 5,000+ vessels onboarded, BetterSea is at the forefront of one of the most important transitions in maritime history, and I'm excited to support its further growth."