Hapag Lloyd Signs 250,000 MT/Year Green Methanol Deal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has signed an offtake agreement with Beijing-based Goldwind for the delivery of 250,000 mt/year of a blend of bio- and synthetic methanol. File Image / Pixabay

Container line Hapag-Lloyd has signed a deal to secure 250,000 mt/year of green methanol supply for its vessels.

The firm has signed an offtake agreement with Beijing-based Goldwind for the delivery of 250,000 mt/year of a blend of bio- and synthetic methanol, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

Goldwind plans to build a new green methanol facility in Hinggan League, China by late 2027.

Hapag-Lloyd will be able to start receiving some of the methanol from early 2026.

"Green methanol represents a key pathway within Hapag-Lloyd's multi-fuel strategy, underscoring our commitment to advancing more sustainable shipping solutions," Jan Christensen, senior director for global fuel purchasing at Hapag-Lloyd, said in the statement.

"This initiative is made possible through strong partnerships, and we greatly value our collaboration with Goldwind, whose expertise and shared vision are helping us make important progress toward decarbonization."

Hapag-Lloyd is working with Seaspan to convert five 10,100 TEU boxships to run on methanol.