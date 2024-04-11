BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops for Second Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have come off recent highs in the past two days. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping for a second consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $1/mt to $672/mt on Wednesday, remaining at the lowest level since April 2. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $0.50/mt to $544.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $0.50/mt to $898.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $1.06/bl to $90.48/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports were mixed in direction. At Singapore prices advanced by $3.50/mt to $656/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $2/mt to $613.50/mt, at Fujairah they rose by $1/mt to $651.50/mt, and at Houston they fell by $2/mt to $645/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.13/bl from the previous session's close at $90.61/bl as of 6:34 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.98/mt rise in bunker prices.